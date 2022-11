The Blue Devils advance to the semifinals taking on Garden Valley at Holt Arena on Friday at 8:15 p.m.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Dietrich continued their undefeated season going with a 64-14 win over Rockland.

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.