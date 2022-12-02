Friday boys H.S. basketball scores – December 2
(KIFI/KXPI)
Capital 58
Blackfoot 65 (OT)
Bishop Kelly 40
Preston 65
Vallivue 35
Pocatello 79
Timberline 36
Century 39
Centennial 56
Rigby 58
Middleton 57
Highland 61 (OT)
Mountain View
Thunder Ridge
CORNER CANYON TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest 73
Timpview 46
Madison
Corner Canyon
CAREY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Carey
Rockland 23
Salmon 69
Fruitland 65
South Fremont 32
Sugar-Salem 48
Bear Lake 47
Snake River 54
Buhl 30
American Falls
Nampa Christian
Taylor's Crossing 26
Leadore 49
Melba
Firth
North Gem
Victory Charter
Challis
Dietrich
Grace 38
Soda Springs 36
Mackay 27
Watersprings 63