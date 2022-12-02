Skip to Content
Sports
By
Updated
today at 10:15 PM
Published 9:49 PM

Friday boys H.S. basketball scores – December 2

High school basketball
MGN Online
High school basketball

(KIFI/KXPI)
Capital  58
Blackfoot 65 (OT)

Bishop Kelly  40
Preston  65

Vallivue  35
Pocatello  79

Timberline  36
Century  39

Centennial  56
Rigby  58

Middleton  57
Highland 61 (OT)

Mountain View 
Thunder Ridge

CORNER CANYON TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest   73
Timpview  46

Madison 
Corner Canyon

CAREY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Carey  

Rockland  23
Salmon  69

Fruitland  65
South Fremont 32

Sugar-Salem  48
Bear Lake  47

Snake River 54
Buhl 30

American Falls 
Nampa Christian

Taylor's Crossing  26
Leadore  49

Melba 
Firth

North Gem 
Victory Charter

Challis 
Dietrich

Grace 38
Soda Springs 36

Mackay  27
Watersprings  63

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content