IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After a big win on Saturday night, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings lost to the Ogden Mustangs on Sunday 6-2.

Idaho Falls were up 1-0 after the first period, but the Mustangs responded with two goals in the second period and four goals in the third.

The Spud Kings return to the Mountain America Center on Thursday night to face the Pueblo Bulls.