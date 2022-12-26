Marsh Valley pitcher Jason Jones signs with Dawson Community College

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Marsh Valley Senior pitcher Jason Jones has signed with Dawson Community College.

Jones has had quite the career for the Eagles. He has thrown two no-hitters, including one in the semifinals of the state tournament in 2022.

He helped lead Marsh Valley to a 3A state championship in 2022.

Jones says he is ready to be a Buccaneer.

"I think the biggest thing was the pitching staff," Jones said. "Just going over there and seeing what they've done with kids and just the team. They're just a big family over there. And it's just something I want to be a part of."