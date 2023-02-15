Skip to Content
ISU falls to Montana State 58-52

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals men's basketball team came up short on Saturday, falling 58-52 to Montana State at Reed Gym.

The Bengals and the Bobcats were tied at 29 after the half, but Montana State was able to gain the edge in the second half to seal the victory.

Three Bengals finished the night with double figures, with Kolby Lee and Brock McKenzie adding 12 and Brayden Parker finishing with 11 points.

The Bengals are back in action on Thursday traveling to Portland State to face the Vikings at 8 p.m.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

