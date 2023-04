POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Trojans and the Highland Rams split their weekend doubleheader on Saturday at Halliwell Park.

The Rams came out on top in the first game 6-2, but the Trojans responded in the second game with a 4-1 victory to even the series.

The Rams return to Halliwell Park on Tuesday hosting Summit (CO).

The Trojans travel to Rexburg on Wednesday to face Madison.