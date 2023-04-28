Friday high school scores – April 28
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest 4
Bonneville 14
GAME 2:
Hillcrest 5
Bonneville 15
Idaho Falls 3
Skyline 7
American Falls 0
Marsh Valley 10
Sugar-Salem 12
Teton 0
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Preston 0
Idaho Falls 13
GAME 2:
Preston 8
Idaho Falls 13
GAME 1:
South Fremont 5
Bonneville 6
GAME 2:
South Fremont 7
Bonneville 5
Sugar-Salem 16
Teton 5
American Falls 1
Marsh Valley 17
GAME 1:
Bear Lake 24
Soda Springs 1
GAME 2:
Bear Lake 13
Soda Springs 3
Malad 4
West Jefferson 0