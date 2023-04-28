Skip to Content
today at 10:21 PM
Published 8:48 PM

Friday high school scores – April 28

Sequoit Media

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest  4
Bonneville  14

GAME 2:
Hillcrest  5
Bonneville  15

Idaho Falls  3
Skyline  7

American Falls  0
Marsh Valley  10

Sugar-Salem  12
Teton  0

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Preston  0
Idaho Falls  13

GAME 2:
Preston  8
Idaho Falls  13

GAME 1:
South Fremont  5
Bonneville  6

GAME 2:
South Fremont  7
Bonneville  5

Sugar-Salem  16
Teton  5

American Falls  1
Marsh Valley  17

GAME 1:
Bear Lake 24
Soda Springs 1

GAME 2:
Bear Lake 13
Soda Springs 3

Malad  4
West Jefferson 0

