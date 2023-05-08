Bonneville High School hosts Special Olympics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This past weekend at Bonneville High School, the stage was set for some very special athletes from across the area.

Special Olympics Idaho hosted their eastern regional competition on Saturday.

The competition included events in cycling, track and field, and in basketball.

"The athletes came out and they were so excited," said event organizer Heather Hitchcock. "They were here about an hour early, which is pretty typical for them. And they were champions all the way through the random rainstorms and the wind."

On the hardwood, we got an exciting matchup between the Gate City Typhoons and the Twin Falls Taters.

And what stood out most were the 25 meter races showing that no matter the distance, physical limitations didn't get in the way for these athletes to have their magic moment.

"It's so inspiring," Hitchcock said. "These guys put so much work every single week just to do the things that we take for granted, like being able to walk 25 meters. And so to see them do that makes you take stock of your life and makes you feel like you should be doing more and that you can do more."

If you would like to do more, Hitchcock wants the community to know that volunteers are always welcome to help out.

"We're excited to put Special Olympics in the forefront of the community," Hitchcock said. "Everybody knows that it exists, but we want them to know that it's existing in their community and that they can get involved.

For these athletes, their journey isn't over yet. They will be competing against all the other teams in Idaho in the state summer games in Nampa next month.