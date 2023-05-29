Boise Hawks sweep Chukars with 13-5 win on Sunday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Chukars were swept in their three-game series at home against the Boise Hawks with a 13-5 loss on Sunday.

The Chukars took their first lead of the series in the third, but the Hawks were able to score a run in each of the last six innings to win by eight runs.

Despite the loss, Chris Monroe had a memorable highlight in the seventh, hitting a 497-foot home run.

The Chukars will try and bounce back on Tuesday facing off with the Grand Junction Jackalopes.