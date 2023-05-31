Wednesday area baseball scores – May 31, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
GAME 1:
Buhl 6
Hillcrest 15
GAME 2:
Buhl 7
Hillcrest 9
GAME 1:
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 4
Idaho Falls Bandits 7
GAME 2:
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 11
Idaho Falls Bandits 1
(KIFI/KXPI)
GAME 1:
Buhl 6
Hillcrest 15
GAME 2:
Buhl 7
Hillcrest 9
GAME 1:
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 4
Idaho Falls Bandits 7
GAME 2:
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 11
Idaho Falls Bandits 1
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.