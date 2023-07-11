Tuesday American Legion baseball scores -July 11, 2023
GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 2
Post 56 Bruins A 18U 18
GAME 2:
Marsh Valley 7
Post 56 Bruins A 18U 18
