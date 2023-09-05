Tuesday high school volleyball scores – September 5, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
(SETS WON)
Hillcrest 0
Bonneville 3
Snake River 3
Teton 0
Marsh Valley 3
Ririe 0
Grace Lutheran 3
Aberdeen 0
(SETS WON)
