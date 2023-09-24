Idaho State gets first win of season over Northern Colorado 35-21

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals got their first win of the Cody Hawkins era on Saturday with a 35-21 victory over Northern Colorado.

After falling down early in the first 7-0, the Bengals responded with back-to-back rushing touchdowns from Alfred Jordan Jr. and Jordan Cooke to take a 14-7 lead.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, ISU cornerback Josh Alford made the play of his life. He chased down a Bear receiver and punching the ball out at the one yard line to force a turnover.

"I started running as fast as I could, and I noticed as I got closer to him that he was slowing down," Alford said. "Every day in practice we work on turnovers. A big turnover tool I use is punching the ball out. I saw a little pocket between the ball and his arm. I just gave it all to punch the ball out and the rest is history."

A touchdown pass from Hunter Hays to Chedon James gave the Bengals a 21-7 lead at the half.

The Bears started the second half with back-to-back touchdowns to tie the game at 21. But the Bengals came right back with rushing touchdowns from Aiden Taylor and Hays to take a 14 point lead and secure the win.

"I say it with the most humble heart. I've won plenty of games," Hawkins said. "To me, it's the gratification of seeing the guys in the locker room smile like they haven't smiled since I've been here. You want those kids to feel validation for how special they are and how hard that they work and have them understand that no matter what the result is, they're going in the right direction. But having a little proof in the pudding always helps a little bit."

The Bengals will travel to Missoula next week to face Montana on Saturday at 2 p.m.