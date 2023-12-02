Saturday high school basketball scores – December 2, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Rigby 44
Mountain View 58
Century 24
Middleton 35
Highland 37
Timberline 49
Blackfoot 53
Borah 47
Teton 63
Aberdeen 44
Grace 54
Malad 52
Salmon 38
Watersprings 67
Leadore 57
Clark County 24
GIRLS SCORES
Owyhee 38
Rigby 65
Middleton 43
Blackfoot 50
Hillcrest 55
Madison 66
Timberline 66
Highland 28
Centennial 40
Thunder Ridge 37
Richfield 59
Soda Springs 34
West Side 57
Logan, UT 14
Rich County, UT 26
Bear Lake 44
Marsh Valley 46
West Jefferson 57
Ambrose 38
Wendell 35
Malad 55
Declo 51
Firth 65
Ririe 41
Salmon 41
Watersprings 33