Idaho State falls to 0-2 in Big Sky play with 76-68 loss to Montana

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals open conference play 0-2 with a 76-68 loss to Montana on Saturday night in Reed Gym.

Despite the loss, ISU Center Brayden Parker had a big game for the Bengals, finishing with 24 points and six rebounds with four first-half threes.

Kiree Huie and Maleek Arington also finished in double figures for ISU with 17 and 12 points a piece.

The Bengals are back on the road on Wednesday to face Denver at 7:30 p.m.