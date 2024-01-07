Idaho State makes stunning comeback in 63-62 victory over Omaha

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In their second and final game of the season at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, the Idaho State Bengals pulled off a miraculous comeback in their 63-62 win over Omaha.

The two teams went into halftime tied at 29, but a 21-4 run to start the second half gave the Mavericks a 17-point lead with less than 13 minutes to go.

The Bengals would slowly claw their way back the rest of the game, and with just seconds to go, Brayden Parker found Maleek Arington for the go-ahead basket that secured the win.

Parker led the Bengals in scoring with 14 points, including an impressive 4-of-8 from 3. Arington also shined for the Bengals in all phases, racking up six points and had career-highs with seven assists and five steals.

It's the first win the Bengals have had in over a month, improving to 5-10 on the season overall.

Next up for the Bengals is a return to Big Sky play with a two-game road trip to Portland State on Jan. 11 and to Sacramento State on Jan. 13.