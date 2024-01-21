Idaho State falls to Eastern Washington 79-67

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Coming off a huge win over Idaho on Thursday, the Idaho State Bengals men's basketball team fell back down to Earth on Saturday with a 79-67 loss to Eastern Washington.

With the loss, the Bengals are now 7-12 on the season.

ISU went into halftime trailing by just two, but the Eagles controlled the game the rest of the way, outscoring the Bengals by 10 in the second half.

Miguel Tomley led the Bengals in scoring in the defeat with 22 points.

AJ Burgin and Brayden Parker also were in double figures with 16 and 11 points a piece.

Next up for the Bengals is a trip to Montana State on Monday to face the Bobcats.