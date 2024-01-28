Idaho State sweeps Weber State on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State basketball program had a big day on Saturday with both the men's and women's teams defeating Weber State.

In Pocatello, the Bengals and the Wildcats had several lead changes throughout the fourth quarter, with ISU guard Maria Dias saving the day by scoring all 13 of her points in the fourth to seal the win 55-47.

In Ogden, the Bengals went into halftime with a 35-29 lead, and after the Wildcats rallied to tie the game at 64, ISU went on a 10-0 run to close the game to get the victory 74-64.

Next up for Idaho State is a matchup with Northern Colorado on Thursday. The women will square off with the Bears at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym, while the men will take on the Bears at 6 p.m. at the Bank of Colorado Arena.