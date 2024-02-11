Idaho State rallies in second half to take down Portland State 68-65

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State men's basketball team is on a hot streak, defeating Portland State 68-65 on Saturday night for their third win in a row.

The Bengals trailed 35-28 at the half, but they were able to rally in the second half to take a one point lead off of a Maleek Arington free throw with just over a minute left.

The Bengals were then able to get multiple stops down the stretch, with Miguel Tomley icing the game at the line with two free throws to seal the deal.

Tomley led the Bengals in scoring in with 18 points. Three other starters were in double figures with Arington and Kiree Huie finishing with 13 points, and Brayden Parker adding a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.