BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - After losing their first game to Blackfoot in the district tournament, the Skyline girls basketball team came out victorious on Saturday night defeating the Broncos 50-39.

With the win, the Grizzlies advance to the 4A state tournament. They will be the #3 seed and are scheduled to face #6 Minico on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Timberline High School.