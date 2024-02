With the win, the Cardinals advance to the 2A state tournament. They will be the #6 seed and are scheduled to face #3 Cole Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Kuna High School.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Soda Springs girls basketball team survived a second half comeback to outlast West Jefferson 49-38 on Saturday.

