Idaho State falls in heartbreaker to Idaho 49-48

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State women's basketball team is on a cold streak, losing to Idaho 49-48 on Saturday night for their fifth loss in a row.

The Bengals led 24-18 at halftime and led by five points with under three minutes to go.

The Vandals cut it to two late and Sarah Schmitt converted a three point play with three seconds left to give Idaho the one-point-lead and the win.

Next up for the Bengals is a trip to Ogden next Saturday to face Weber State.