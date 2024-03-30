Rigby wins thriller in extra innings over Pocatello 15-14

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In one of the games of the season so far, the Rigby Trojans survived over the Pocatello Thunder on Saturday in extra innings 15-14.

The Trojans got out to a 6-2 lead in the sixth, with the Thunder scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it a one run game.

The Trojans then scored six runs in the top of the seventh to make 12-5 with three outs to go. The Thunder responded with seven runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh to make it 12-12 and force extra innings.

In the eighth inning, Rigby was able to score three more runs to make it 15-12 and completed the game with a force out at third to limit Pocatello to just two runs in the inning.

Next up for the Trojans is a trip back home to Rigby on Monday to face Thunder Ridge.

Next up for the Thunder is a rematch with the Trojans on Thursday at Rigby.