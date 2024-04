POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams continue to be dominant in the 5A High Country Conference, sweeping the Thunder Ridge Titans in a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Rams took the first game 14-4 and the second game 10-0, finishing the regular season undefeated in conference play.

Next up for both teams is the 5A district tournament will play set to begin on Wednesday.