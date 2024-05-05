Skyline and Bonneville spilt doubleheader to force pivotal third game

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With a chance to qualify for the 4A state tournament, the Skyline Grizzlies and the Bonneville Bees were both able to stay alive, splitting their doubleheader on Saturday.

The Grizzlies were able to steal home field with a 5-3 victory in extra innings in game one. The Bees responded in game two with a 16-6 win.

The two teams are set to play on Monday at Melaleuca Field if the weather cooperates. The winner advances to face Blackfoot in the district championship and automatically qualifies for the state tournament.