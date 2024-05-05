Skip to Content
Sports

Skyline and Bonneville spilt doubleheader to force pivotal third game

By
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:41 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With a chance to qualify for the 4A state tournament, the Skyline Grizzlies and the Bonneville Bees were both able to stay alive, splitting their doubleheader on Saturday.

The Grizzlies were able to steal home field with a 5-3 victory in extra innings in game one. The Bees responded in game two with a 16-6 win.

The two teams are set to play on Monday at Melaleuca Field if the weather cooperates. The winner advances to face Blackfoot in the district championship and automatically qualifies for the state tournament.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content