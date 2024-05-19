Sugar-Salem baseball team and Pocatello softball team win state titles

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spring sports have come to an end in Idaho, and for two of our local teams on Saturday, it was the perfect day.

On the baseball diamond, the Sugar-Salem Diggers won the 3A state championship.

In a shootout on Saturday in Nampa, Sugar-Salem edged past Homedale 10-9 to win their first state title in program history.

The Diggers finish the season with a record of 21-4 and finish on a high note with a 17-game winning streak and a championship.

What a memorable day it was on Saturday for the Pocatello Thunder softball team.

The Thunder needed three consecutive wins on Saturday to win the 4A state championship, and they did just that.

The Thunder defeated Twin Falls 5-3 to advance and play Bishop Kelly. They needed to defeat the Knights in back-to-back games.

Pocatello proceeded to win the first game 15-2 and the second game 3-1 to win their first state championship in program history.