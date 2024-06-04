Tuesday American Legion baseball scores – June 4, 2024
Idaho Falls Bandits 8
Banditos 7
GAME 1:
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 5
Utah Yaks 7
GAME 2:
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 4
Utah Yaks 18
