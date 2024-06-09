Skip to Content
Runnin’ Rebels sweep doubleheader against Boise Beasts

By
June 9, 2024 10:48 PM
Published 10:57 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Post 4 Runnin' Rebels had a successful day on Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader against the Boise Beasts at Halliwell Park.

The Runnin' Rebels scored 12 runs in each contest, winning their first matchup 12-2 and their second matchup 12-3.

The Runnin' Rebels also won both games in their doubleheader with the Nampa Chiefs on Sunday, winning game one 14-3 and game two 8-2.

Next up for the Runnin' Rebels is a matchup with the Twin Falls Cowboys on June 17.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

