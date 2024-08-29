Thursday girls high school volleyball scores – August 29
(KIFI)
Sugar-Salem 3
American Falls 0
Teton 0
North Fremont 3
Murtaugh 1
Rockland 3
Malad 0
Mountain Crest 3
Richfield 3
Clark County 0
(KIFI)
Sugar-Salem 3
American Falls 0
Teton 0
North Fremont 3
Murtaugh 1
Rockland 3
Malad 0
Mountain Crest 3
Richfield 3
Clark County 0
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.