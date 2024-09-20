Skip to Content
Skyline slays Hillcrest in battle of 5A powerhouses

September 20, 2024
IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies mauled the Hillcrest Knights 28-16 in a battle of 5A heavyweights on Friday.

Defense was the name of the game under the Ravsten Stadium lights. Both teams traded big stops, hard hits, and three-and-outs for most of the contest. Skyline couldn't pull away until the fourth quarter began.

The Grizzlies are ranked #2 in this week's 5A media polls, while the Knights are ranked #6. Both teams are now 2-2 on the season. Skyline, however, now has a one-game lead over Hillcrest for first place in the High Country Conference.

Skyline is beginning to find their footing following two razor-thin losses to larger opponents and a blowout win over Blackfoot. Hillcrest's loss snapped a two-game win streak.

Each team is moving onto more conference play. The Knights will take on the Shelley Russets next Friday. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will face Idaho Falls in the Emotion Bowl next Saturday.

