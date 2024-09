JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI) – It's the third quarter and the Broncs are up 30 to 6.

Grant Johnson hands it off to Waylon Cosby and he gets inside the one before he's stopped.

A few plays later, Johnson hands it off to Mattias Wilson who scrambles ten yards for the touchdown!

fourth quarter now.

on the other end of the field now, Jackson tosses to Colin Pape and he goes left for the score.

Jackson wins this game handily, 43 to 6.