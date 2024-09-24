Tuesday high school soccer scores – September 24
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Highland 0
Rigby 0 (tie)
Pocatello 2
Preston 1
Hillcrest 1
Century 2
Shelley 0
Blackfoot 3
GIRLS SCORES
Madison 2
Thunder Ridge 2 (tie)
Sugar-Salem 3
Teton 0
