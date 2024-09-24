Skip to Content
Tuesday high school soccer scores – September 24

today at 10:19 PM
BOYS SCORES
Highland  0
Rigby  0 (tie)

Pocatello  2
Preston  1

Hillcrest   1
Century  2

Shelley  0
Blackfoot  3

GIRLS SCORES
Madison  2
Thunder Ridge  2  (tie)

Sugar-Salem  3
Teton  0

