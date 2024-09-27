Skip to Content
Sports

Friday high school football scores – September 27

football on grass
MGNonline.com
football on grass
By
Updated
today at 10:05 PM
Published 9:41 PM

(KIFI)
Idaho Falls 
Skyline (SAT,  7 PM)

Madison  43
Thunder Ridge  12

Pocatello  18
Highland  28

Bonneville  12
Blackfoot  16

Shelley  7
Hillcrest  44

American  Falls  14
South Fremont 8

Teton  21
Snake River  28

Firth  28
Ririe  20

Filer  20
Marsh Valley 27

Mackay  20
Rockland  52

Rich, UT  14
Bear Lake  0

North Gem 
Challis

West Side 0
Declo  6

Soda Springs  6
Malad  35

WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Star Valley  55
Jackson Hole    7

Cody 55
Powell 14

Cokeville  51
Pinedale  8

Rocky Mountain
Big Piney

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content