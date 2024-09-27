Friday high school football scores – September 27
(KIFI)
Idaho Falls
Skyline (SAT, 7 PM)
Madison 43
Thunder Ridge 12
Pocatello 18
Highland 28
Bonneville 12
Blackfoot 16
Shelley 7
Hillcrest 44
American Falls 14
South Fremont 8
Teton 21
Snake River 28
Firth 28
Ririe 20
Filer 20
Marsh Valley 27
Mackay 20
Rockland 52
Rich, UT 14
Bear Lake 0
North Gem
Challis
West Side 0
Declo 6
Soda Springs 6
Malad 35
WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Star Valley 55
Jackson Hole 7
Cody 55
Powell 14
Cokeville 51
Pinedale 8
Rocky Mountain
Big Piney