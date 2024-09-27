Knights slay Russets in week 5 action

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Westmark Stadium was the venue for this week 5 matchup between the Hillcrest Knights and the Shelley Russets.

The Knights jumped ahead in the first half 14 to 0 and never relented.

In the second quarter it was Tyson Sweetwood of Hillcrest who found Ryan Mecham in the flat for a short touchdown, putting the Knights up 21-0.

After forcing a Shelley punt, Hillcrest dialed up a deep shot down the left sideline, but it was tipped by Shelley defender Kyle Davis and intercepted by Kael Remington who returned it all the way into Knight territory.

However, after not finding the end zone the Russets attempted a field goal and came up short just before halftime.

Hillcrest would knee out the first half and head to the locker room with a commanding lead.

The final score was 44-7 Knights. Hillcrest will take on Blackfoot next, and Shelley will go up against Skyline.