Wednesday high school scores – October 2
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline 0
Shelley 2
Sugar-Salem 2
American Falls 1
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Marsh Valley 5
Snake River 1
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Ririe 3
Teton 0
Malad 3
Declo 0
