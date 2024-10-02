Skip to Content
Wednesday high school scores – October 2

BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Skyline   0
Shelley  2

Sugar-Salem  2
American Falls  1

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Marsh Valley  5
Snake River  1

H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Ririe  3
Teton  0

Malad  3
Declo  0

