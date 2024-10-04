Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – October 4

today at 9:55 PM
(KIFI)
Rigby  33
Highland  3

Twin Falls
Pocatello

Skyline 
Shelley

Thunder Ridge 
Bonneville

Minico 
Idaho Falls

Preston  20
Sugar-Salem 48

Century 
Teton

Blackfoot 
Hillcrest

North Fremont   0
Aberdeen  29

Butte County 
Challis

Salmon  
Firth

Ririe  26
West Jefferson  19

Wendell 
Malad

West Side  49
Soda Springs  6

Watersprings  22
North Gem  64

Grace  6
Rich UT   28

Carey  64
Rockland  6

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL
Star Valley  42 
Powell  7

Jackson Hole  21
Green River  35

Evanston  3
Cody   50

Mountain View
Pinedale  

Cokeville 
Hot Springs County

