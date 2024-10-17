Thursday district H.S. soccer scores – October 17
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Thunder Ridge 3
(2) Canyon Ridge 2
(3) Madison 1
(5) Highland 2
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Century 0
(2) Pocatello 1
5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Blackfoot 2
(3) Hillcrest 1
(4) Skyline 0
(2) Idaho Falls 1
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) American Falls 2
(2) Marsh Valley 1
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Sugar-Salem 1
(2) Teton 2
GIRLS SCORES
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello 9
(2) Preston 1
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) American Falls 4
(3) Snake River 1
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Sugar-Salem 6
(2) Teton 0