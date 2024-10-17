Skip to Content
Thursday district H.S. soccer scores – October 17

October 17
BOYS SCORES
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Thunder Ridge  3
(2) Canyon Ridge  2

(3) Madison  1
(5) Highland  2

5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Century  0
(2) Pocatello 1

5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Blackfoot  2
(3) Hillcrest   1

(4) Skyline  0
(2) Idaho Falls  1

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) American Falls  2
(2) Marsh Valley    1

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Sugar-Salem  1
(2) Teton  2

GIRLS SCORES
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello  9
(2) Preston  1

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) American Falls  4
(3) Snake River  1

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Sugar-Salem  6
(2) Teton 0


