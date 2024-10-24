Madison handles Thunder Ridge, hoist 6A High Country District Championship

MADISON, Idaho – Madison High School hosted Thunder Ridge in the 6A High Country Conference District Championship game on Thursday.

A match-up between the 1 seeded Bobcats and the 4 seeded Titans saw Madison come out victorious, three sets to none.

The first set was dominated by Madison, as contributions came from all over the floor.

25 to 11 was the result from the first set.

Madison never looked back, taking the next two, though Thunder Ridge made the third set interesting, as they cut into the Bobcat lead.

However, it was not enough, as Madison Junior Emma Pannell registered the final kill and sealed the win, locking up the 6A High Country Conference District Championship.