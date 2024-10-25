Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – October 25

today at 10:08 PM
(KIFI)
Skyline 
Bonneville

Rigby   56
Thunder Ridge  24

Hillcrest 
Idaho Falls

Century  3
Pocatello  27

Highland   7
Madison  42

Blackfoot 
Shelley

Teton  7
Sugar-Salem  45 

American Falls  27
Marsh Valley  15

Snake River  30
Preston  14

West Jefferson 
North Fremont

Salmon  6
Ririe  47

Soda Springs
Aberdeen

Malad  20
West Side  29

Grace 
Butte County

North Gem  44
Rockland  60

Mackay  42
Watersprings  72

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL
Cody   41
Jackson Hole    14

Star Valley   7
Green River  61

Cokeville 20
Lovell 47

Shoshoni
Big Piney  

Pinedale
Hot Springs County

