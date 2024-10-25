Madison shreds Highland in season closer

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Two top-five 6-a teams square off in this big battle between the Madison Bobcats and the visiting Highland Rams.

The opening kick off, to a game that both head coaches said feels like the first playoff game, saw Lana Alvarico takes this one out of the endzone and does not get very far.

The Rams could not get the ball moving through the air on the first drive, as Belnap faced some pressure early. That first drive ended in a punt.

The Bobcats then went on the move, as Torgerson hits Jake Cordero across the middle for what looked like a quick gain, but the Highland defenders were unable to take him down, and went all the way down to the opposite 5 yard-line.

After a penalty pushed Madison back, they eventually got six, as Torgerson connects again with Cordero making it 7-0 Bobcats after the extra point.

In the second quarter, Madison kept it going, as Torgerson hit Lucas Franson to get into the redzone.

A few plays later, Torgerson connects with Barkley Beck for 6 and with the PAT it was 14-0.

Madison goes on to win this one by a score of 42 to 7.