Rigby trounces Thunder Ridge in season closer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Tonight was Senior Night at Thunder Ridge High School. Players were introduced pre-game, walking out with their parents as the P.A. announcer listed their names and hobbies for all in attendance.

After festivities concluded, the ball was placed and the game was underway.

And the Rigby Trojans hit the ground running – literally – as Jerzey Duenes took a hand-off on the opening play of the game for a massive gain down to Thunder Ridge's 15 yard-line.

A few plays later, Duenes would cap off the first drive of the game with a short touchdown run, and after the extra point it was seven to zero.

The Titan's offense came out onto the field for the second drive of the game, and registered a quick response. Quarterback Ezra Moss launched one deep downfield for Radley Nebeker, who made the grab and broke lose for a touchdown.

The point after was blocked by Rigby, and the score stayed seven to six.

Rigby set the tone early with their run game, and they came out for their next drive with the same goal.

Amani Morel rushed up the home sideline for a large gain down to about the 8 yard line, and to wrap up that drive, Dallas Waldron punched a short run up the middle for the touchdown to go up by 8.

Rigby set the tone early and never relented, winning this one 56 to 24.