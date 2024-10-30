Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week – October 30 – Emma Vollmer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This weeks edition brought me to Idaho Falls High School, where I spoke with our honoree Emma Vollmer.

Emma is a senior on the Tiger's volleyball team, and the captain of the squad. She always enjoyed playing volleyball growing up, but in 8th grade, her love of the game was truly developed.

"Eighth grade we actually won volleyball districts..." Emma said. "So i think that made me really fall in love with the game, ya know, feeling that joy that comes with winning."

And since that point, she has loved the game. Now, in her senior year, her and the Tigers accomplished a feat no other Idaho Falls squad could in the last 9 years.

They won the district title, and secured their spot in the State Championship Tournament. I asked Emma, as the captain, how the team mentally approached the district tournament.

"I think going in we just pictured it as another game" she told me. "Mentally we didn't think too far ahead, we take one game at a time, i think we just pictured it as another district game and we didn't really feel that stress."

That mentality clearly worked for the team, as they defeated Bonneville 3 sets to none in the District Title game.

The next stop? The State Tournament at the Mountain America Center. A big stage, where seasons are made and broken. I asked the senior captain what it's like getting to play in an arena like that.

"We had practice today in that arena..." said Emma, "...we're gonna step on that court and kinda sit back and be like 'wow this is happening' under the big lights in the big arena."

The stage is set for Emma and the Tigers, as they have drawn a familiar opponent – the Columbia Wildcats, who they played once before this season back in August.

When asked about their opponent, Emma said:

"Columbia has some good outside hitters, so we're planning for them. Overall we know they're a threat, so we're walking in neutral but we know they can take this game if we let them."

Congratulations to the Idaho Falls Tigers, and to our Athlete of the Week, Emma Vollmer.

