Hillcrest dominates Bulldogs in Round 1, move on to 5A quarterfinal

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – #2 Hillcrest hosted #15 Sandpoint tonight at Westmark Stadium for a first round match-up in Class 5A State Playoffs, and they dominated.

On the first drive of the game, Hillcrest's offense found the red zone. Then, quarterback Tyson Sweetwood found the endzone, zigging and zagging his way through Sandpoint defenders for the score, and after the extra point it was 7-0.

On the next drive for the Knights, Sweetwood found Elam Miner for a quick gain to enter the redzone again.

Then a few plays later inside the Bulldogs' 1-yard line, Dax Sargent took the handoff and walked it in to put the Knights up by two scores.

Their third touchdown of the night came when Sweetwood found Markus Webster in the flat, and he walked it in for the short score.

Later in the game, the Knights find themselves in scoring position again, after Tyson Sweetwood scrambled down to the 1-yard line. The next play, a scrum at the goal line pushed Hillcrest over, and they scored again, taking a 28-0 lead into halftime.

The final in Ammon was 35-0, and Hillcrest will take on Blackfoot in the quarterfinals.