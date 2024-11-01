Skip to Content
Madison grounds Golden Eagles, moves on to 6A quarters

Sam Gelfand
By
November 1, 2024
Published 11:11 PM

REXBURG (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats began their quest for a state championship with a statement win over Capital on Friday.

The #2 seed Bobcats (9-1) continue their three-game win streak with a 42-7 landslide victory, having only fallen to Rigby this season. The sixth-seeded Golden Eagles (3-7) have been eliminated. Their season is over.

Both teams came out of the gate hot, trading touchdowns, big fourth-down stops, and interceptions in the first two quarters. Madison entered the second half energized, though, and quickly pulled away.

The Bobcats will travel across the state and face the Eagle Mustangs, the other #2 seed, on the road next week.

