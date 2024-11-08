Hillcrest handles the Broncos in 5A quarterfinal win

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The #10 Blackfoot Broncos traveled to Westmark Stadium tonight to take on the #2 Hillcrest Knights on the road to the State Championship game.



The opening play for Hillcrest was a hand-off to Titan Larsen that went for a nice gain to midfield.

A few plays later quarterback Tyson Sweetwood again handed it to Larsen, this time down near the goal line. Larsen punched it in for 6, and after the extra point, it was 7-0 Knights.



On the Knights' next possession, Sweetwood found Larsen near the sideline, and the running back cut upfield for a big gain down to the Broncos' 6-yard line before getting pushed out of bounds.



To cap off the drive, Sweetwood found Jace Judy on the 5-yard line, and Judy ran it in to put the Knights up 14-0.



Hillcrest continued to pile on the points, scoring 2 more touchdowns from within the 5-yard line before the half.



Hillcrest took control the rest of the way, taking this one 35-7.