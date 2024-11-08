Rigby dominates in quarterfinal win over Post Falls

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – A 6A match-up at Rigby high school tonight, as the Rigby Trojans hosted the Post Falls Trojans to see who will punch their ticket to the 6A semifinals.

The Trojans of Rigby know how to make an entrance, and as they were about to hit the field, the lights went out, fans illuminated their flashlights on their phones, and fireworks were set off.

Rigby started the game with the ball after Post Falls won the toss and deferred.

Quarterback Jacob Flowers got it going early, he found Parker Graham on a short route, and then Graham extended it, getting all the way down to the 32-yard line.

A few plays later, inside the five, and the Rigby offensive line paved the way for Amani Morel to walk in for the touchdown, putting the first points of the game on the board.

On the ensuing kick-off, Post Falls Senior Caleb Jimmerson fielded the return, faked the reverse, and took off for a huge gain, setting up the offense on Rigby's 25-yard line.

After a handful of plays from the other Trojan offense, Devin Burton finally broke the plane to get 6 for Post Falls, and after the extra point it was all tied up.

But, if you know Rigby, you know their run game is powerful, and Jerzey Duenes reminded us of that on the very next drive, as he took a hand-off from Flowers and rumbled his way down to the 30-yard line.

A few plays later, Amani Morel registered his second touchdown of the first quarter, this time on a pass from Flowers, giving Rigby a 14-7 lead.

Following that, Post Falls created another big play on the kick return, but not in their favor.

Jimmerson fielded the kick, and during the return the ball popped loose and Rigby recovered.

On the very next play, Flowers connected with Cannon Korth for a long touchdown to extend the Rigby lead by two touchdowns.

The Rigby Trojans never looked back, and took the game by a final score of 52 to 21.