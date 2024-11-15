Hillcrest mounts epic comeback, defeat Lakeland in 5A semi-final

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Westmark Stadium hosted this battle between the #2 Hillcrest Knights and the #3 Lakeland Hawks. Lakeland started out with an early lead, going up 14-0 in the first quarter, but in the end Hillcrest's offense woke up, and mounted a huge comeback winning 42-28.

Here's how it started for Lakeland.

On the first drive of the game, Hawks' QB Haydon Benson got busy on the ground, taking multiple runs himself, pushing the Lakeland offense down the field.

Later that drive, Lovie Weil took a handoff, almost fumbled, but kept control and took off down the sideline. He took a big hit at the end of the run that left him down, but he eventually would return to the game.

In fact, he returned later that same drive, when he took a goal-to-go handoff and punched it in for the score. After the P-A-T it was 7-0.

Hillcrest's following drive did not go as well. After working their way to midfield, Titan Larsen fumbled near the Knight's sideline and Lakeland defender Cash Lund recovered. Larsen was very close to being down, but the officials ruled it a fumble nonetheless.

On the ensuing drive for Lakeland, Lovie Weil took a handoff and exploded for a long touchdown run, and after the extra point it was 14-0 Hawks.

The snow picked up in the second quarter, and so did the Hillcrest offense. After going down by two touchdowns early, the Knights erupted for 42 points, propelling them past Lakeland by a score of 42 to 28.

The winner of the Minico and Skyline game at the ICCU Dome will determine who Hillcrest will see in the Idaho 5A State Championship game.