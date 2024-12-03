Tuesday high school basketball scores – December 3
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Teton 52
Marsh Valley 50
GIRLS SCORES
Rigby 52
Skyline 39
Blackfoot 65
Idaho Falls 54
Teton 48
Marsh Valley 39
North Gem 22
Watersprings 13
