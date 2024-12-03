Skip to Content
Sports

Tuesday high school basketball scores – December 3

MGN Online
By
Updated
today at 10:28 PM
Published 10:20 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Teton  52
Marsh Valley 50

GIRLS SCORES
Rigby  52
Skyline  39

Blackfoot  65
Idaho Falls  54

Teton 48
Marsh Valley 39

North Gem  22
Watersprings  13


Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content