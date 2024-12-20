Skip to Content
Friday girls H.S. basketball scores – December 20

today at 11:06 PM
Butte County  40
Oakley  45

Grace  40
Rich Co., UT  43

Taylor's Crossing  34 
Challis  57

FLAMING GORGE CLASSIC
Bear Lake  53
Mountain View, WY  42

