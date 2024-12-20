Friday girls H.S. basketball scores – December 20
Butte County 40
Oakley 45
Grace 40
Rich Co., UT 43
Taylor's Crossing 34
Challis 57
FLAMING GORGE CLASSIC
Bear Lake 53
Mountain View, WY 42
