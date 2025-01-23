Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday high school basketball scores – January 23

KIFI, MGNonline
By
Updated
today at 11:03 PM
Published 9:55 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Madison  82
Blackfoot  72

Highland   46
Canyon Ridge  38

Idaho Falls  60
Century   77

Preston  45
Pocatello  33

Thunder Ridge  61
Rigby  44

Hillcrest  58
Skyline  45

Bonneville 50
Shelley 45

North Gem  34
Taylor's Crossing  47

Clark County   30
Grace Lutheran  66

Mackay  49
Watersprings  45

GIRLS SCORES
Ririe  27
Firth  40

West Jefferson 52
Teton 68

Bear Lake  63
Marsh Valley  28

Soda Springs  49
Declo   34

Mackay  46
Watersprings  17

Grace  40
Butte County  48

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content