Thursday high school basketball scores – January 23
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Madison 82
Blackfoot 72
Highland 46
Canyon Ridge 38
Idaho Falls 60
Century 77
Preston 45
Pocatello 33
Thunder Ridge 61
Rigby 44
Hillcrest 58
Skyline 45
Bonneville 50
Shelley 45
North Gem 34
Taylor's Crossing 47
Clark County 30
Grace Lutheran 66
Mackay 49
Watersprings 45
GIRLS SCORES
Ririe 27
Firth 40
West Jefferson 52
Teton 68
Bear Lake 63
Marsh Valley 28
Soda Springs 49
Declo 34
Mackay 46
Watersprings 17
Grace 40
Butte County 48